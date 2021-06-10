HARRY VOX, GET UP TO DATE WITH HARRY VOX! (PART 1)

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It has been a while since investigative journalist Harry Vox of Vox News has been in the classroom. So much is going on that sometimes I feel like my head is spinning. Harry is back to not only catch us up on the latest news but wake us up, once more!
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