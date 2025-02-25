John & Juan – Updates With Juan O’Savin - Fog Of War Coming To An End | 2/25/25

John & Juan – Updates With Juan O’Savin - Fog Of War Coming To An End - Multiple Reveals – Multiple Fronts | 2/25/25





CALL TO ACTION!





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV





MAGA Gear Trump Silver Coin

https://www.thejennifermac.com/





- March 7-9 & 15-16 Trump International Las Vegas get Tickets www.thejennifermac.com





- Panel of Experts: March 22 – 12 hour live stream Maui & CA fires and more ACTS OF WAR DEW!





- Weapons of war used against the American people – who authorized this?





- Executions professed by most podcasters may not be accurate Juan says “Bullshit”





- We do not do secret arrest, secret trials and secret hangings – Why? Because that is not just. These need to be viewed by the public. There has been one execution to date





- Many patriot podcasters exercising a form of propaganda explained in metaphors by Juan – The Fog of War in many ways is coming to an end





- Gangs being transferred to GITMO and other facilities supplies, troops and legal people arriving at GITMO now





- GITMO and the media discussed in detail including home development for 250,000 people and an air defense and water defense system being set up to hold and process individuals





- Some will be put to death-most will be long term person sentences





- Well vetted information will be coming from GITMO and military locations coming to Americans soon





- Social media personalities become front and center as legacy media struggles





- Juan defines what justice looks like





- What did BHO’s Mother as a CIA operative do in Indonesia?





- Bill Clinton ASAID and Rockefeller explained





- Nothing is what seems to be – USAID 10,000 employees – CIA work





- Area 51 and DEW – CIA? DARPA? Who’s in charge of LA and Maui Fires





- Before I am done we will know who took down the Twin Towers – DJT





- 70 Christians beheaded last week in the Congo supported by China and USAID?





- Comey’s FBI Honey Pots to infiltrate DJT campaign





- Fort Knox – Where’s the gold? Is it Tungsten?





- IRS was never actually legal! 107 explains why – Evil imagery on the US Dollar





- No law written that contradicts the US Constitution is legal





- Juan explains the importance of Kash and the ATF/FBI





- Christ the tax protestor and Erwin Schiff





- Sacrifices of Elon Bongino and so many others





- Will Fauci be handed over to the Russians?





- Three Governors and Senators may be removed from office soon





- Trump and Putin will unite and solve problems that affect us all





- Trump is a gift from God – This moment is divey ordained It is God who governs in the affairs of men . This moment is divinely orchestrated – Trump is God’s tool





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





ABOUT JUAN

Juan has been serving this nation since the time of Ronald Regan and is a major voice today providing much needed intel and analysis in this war. He is very well connected I’ll leave it at that. His clandestine assignments and self-imposed directives (many which are unknown to the public), play a critical role in protecting this nation and its interests for decades. A good friend, and most valuable voice and resource for the new media.





Learn more about Juan here: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/juan-o-savin/



