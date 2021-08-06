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Biblical Foundations Key to Understanding Constitution
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40 views • August 06, 2021
It is impossible to properly understanding the U.S. Constitution or the various state constitutions without understanding the Bible and the biblical worldview that informed their authors, Pastor David Whitney with the Institute on the Constitution explained in this interview with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman. God's Word and God's Law are the foundations for America's entire system of government, Pastor Whitney added. Unless and until Americans regain an understanding of this, the Constitution and America's system will not work properly.
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