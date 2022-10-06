Vietnam Imposes Anti-Dumping Duty on Chinese Sourced Furniture

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https://gnews.org/post/p1tft498e
10/05/2022 Vietnam imposes a temporary anti-dumping duty on Chinese sourced furniture. The measure will take effect in mid October and remain for four months