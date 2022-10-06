Vietnam Imposes Anti-Dumping Duty on Chinese Sourced Furniture

https://gnews.org/post/p1tft498e
10/05/2022 Vietnam imposes a temporary anti-dumping duty on Chinese sourced furniture. The measure will take effect in mid October and remain for four months
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.