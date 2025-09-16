Catholic Man Moment: Break free from the chains of earthly desires.

This channel mostly shares short videos about the fundamentals of Catholic Manhood from Frank J Casella, Catholic Men Chicago Southland Co-founder & Executive Director - 'Living the Goodness of a Catholic Man'. https://cmcsmen.net





Twenty-fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time



Luke 16:10-13

Jesus said to his disciples: "The person who is trustworthy in very small matters is also trustworthy in great ones; and the person who is dishonest in very small matters is also dishonest in great ones. If, therefore, you are not trustworthy with dishonest wealth, who will trust you with true wealth? If you are not trustworthy with what belongs to another, who will give you what is yours? No servant can serve two masters. He will either hate one and love the other, or be devoted to one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and mammon."

We cannot serve two masters: God and humanity.





According to Luke 16:1-13, our Lord teaches us to utilize our excess earthly possessions to aid those in need, thereby forming friendships that will support us during the judgment. As Jesus said, "I was hungry and you fed me, I was naked and you clothed me," what we do for the needy is done in His name. Those we help will serve as witnesses attesting to our actions when our eternal fate is decided.





Two essential resolutions to consider regarding our earthly goods are:

1. Never allow them to consume all your time. You have a more significant purpose in life, and it's time to prioritize it.

2. Cultivate gratitude for what God has provided in this life. While you may desire more, God knows best. Work honestly and generously with what you have, remembering that you serve God, not wealth. Your eternal reward awaits, regardless of the world's currency, where your time and resources will be judged by how well you used them.





