RT News - December 22 2025 6AM GMT
December 22, 2025

rt.com


Breaking news. One person is injured in a car explosion in a Moscow parking lot - RT is following the story. The Russian President hails the growth of the Eurasian Economic Union’s global role, as the bloc signs a large-scale free trade agreement with Indonesia, set to cut levies on almost all commodities. A US senator praises Israeli actions in the Middle East, while settlers attack US activists in the West Bank. You'll hear their stories coming up. RT speaks with Botswana’s foreign minister about the African continent’s role on the international stage and the importance of its partnership with Russia.



RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.


https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

newsrussiart
