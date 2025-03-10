Why Is Our Culture Saturated With Satanism?-NOW THE END BEGINS-MARCH 10 2025

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, for the past 5 years, we have told you, shown you and warned you about the spirit of Antichrist that is now openly at work in our global society. Satanism permeates just about every aspect of our society and culture, and there is a very solid biblical reason for it. The biblical man of sin is about to be revealed, the Antichrist is about to come on the scene, and this lost world is preparing itself to receive him. Over the years, NTEB has shown you the dark and demonic nature of singer Lady Gaga, who in 2020 at the beginning of the Pandemic, performed as Antichrist on a program called One World Together At Home, produced by a company called Global Citizen. You can’t make this stuff up. Lady Gaga has a long history of demonism, but she is only part of the satanic undercurrent in Hollywood. On this episode, we again show you the insane incursions that satanism continues to make within our society, and what that means for the end times timeline.



