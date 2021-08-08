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Huge Protests Against COVID-19 Vaccine Passports in Colon, Madrid Spain (2021.08.07)
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5483 views • August 08, 2021
Huge Protests against COVID-19 vaccine passports in Colon, Madrid Spain on August 7th 2021.
Corona Scamdemic Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
Corona Scamdemic Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
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