"Displace The Oil Companies"
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
53 views • 24 hours ago

How Wall Street & The FBI Colluded To Destroy Trevor Milton After His Tech Threatened Big Oil

* Trevor Milton is the Founder, former Executive Chairman & CEO of Nikola Corporation.

* Wall Street short sellers worked with the media and federal prosecutors to destroy his company and put him in jail for life.

* This is a shocking story.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 23 July 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-trevor-milton

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1948065573604343978

fbicollusiontucker carlsonwall streetdonald trumpcorporate mediapardonlawyersfederal prosecutorsbig oiloil companiesbig mediaset-uprussian agentenergy gridcia playbookmanufactured chaostrevor miltonshort sellershydrogen truckhydrogen motorhindenburg investment firmfbi stingcorrupt prosecutors
