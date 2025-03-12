Price of Eggs and Gas DOWN - Trump's Economy Begins to Tame Inflation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
March 12, 2025 - President Trump’s economic policies are working, DOGE and Musk being attacked for their efforts to cut costs, and Alex Jones and Infowars suffer a death and police swatting. Join us for a quick review, prayer and scripture.
