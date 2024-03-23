Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Shocking Israeli Drone Footage Leaked- Israeli Drone Strikes Civilians, Then Murders the Wounded
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3329 Subscribers
67 views
Published 16 hours ago

Video retrieved from an Israeli drone in Gaza shows the moments four unarmed Palestinians were killed by Israeli air attacks.

MIRRORED from Richard Medhurst

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDWWrCt_qaQ&rco=1&ab_channel=RichardMedhurst

Al Jazeera English

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DhVV2_mub84&t=3s&ab_channel=AlJazeeraEnglish

https://www.tiktok.com/@dumbbirchtree/video/7349307835655703840

 

Keywords
dronesatanistspalestinianszionistskilledisrael terroristscivillans

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket