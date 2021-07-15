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BILL GATES GONE INTO HIDING AS VACCINE DEATHS SKYROCKET
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
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630 views • July 15, 2021
BILL GATES GONE INTO HIDING AS VACCINE DEATHS SKYROCKET ACCORDING TO CDC - BOOSTERS IN SEPTEMBER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Sxfy3w513rW4/
Vaccine deaths and injuries are now skyrocketing into the millions as Bill Gates has disappeared from sight now that his Eugenics program has gone into full swing and seems to be succeeding. It's incredible just how naive and stupid these sheep are to listen to and believe the false News narrative while friends and family around them begin to drop and if they aren't dropping like flies right now, they will become the first flu or cold outbreak.
Without an immune system killed off by the shot, there are going to be mass burials unlike we have seen before. Neighbors will soon begin to disappear and that very well could be a good thing for most of the non vaccinated.

Mirror Source: WIL PARANORMAL https://www.bitchute.com/video/PbMOqN0lRqSv/
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotechscamdemic
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