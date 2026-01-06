RT News - January 6 2026 9AM GMT

January 6, 2026

Gunfire erupts in Caracas overnight near the presidential palace. The situation now appears to be under control, while Washington says it's not involved, but it is monitoring the situation. Nicolas Maduro has his first day in a US federal court facing charges of narco-terrorism and saying he's an innocent man - a president and a prisoner of war - as he received a date in March to see the judge again. Russia at the UN calls on the world to reject America's imperial ambitions. As Washington declares it's in charge of Venezuela, it says 'the western hemisphere is ours'. RT exclusively visits the ruins left behind after the US attack on Caracas. From port infrastructure to residential apartments there’s destruction across the city.









