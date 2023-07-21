Left on the street as newborn puppies, they were weak and freezing cold

​Pitiful Animal





July 20, 2023





The puppies were left in the street in a box.

It started to rain and no one noticed their cries.

They were still newborn puppies who had just opened their eyes.

They were completely cold, weak and very small in size.

As soon as I got home, I took out the heater and fed them

The 5 newborn puppies were also full of ticks.

But I couldn't bathe them because they were too young and weak.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P70yuZyZdes