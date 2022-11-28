Rome's Jesuit Army - part 2 of 2

Taken from many classic testimonies we've shared in the past, this "best of" mini series is something I have been needing to do since posting my fragmented videos from over a decade ago, where it is that much more needed now than ever before, for those of us who still have loved ones who think that 'Rome is just a church in need of a few reforms" (or any other mild parishioner-diluted statements that avoid the actual deeper issues).
Part 1 here:
https://www.brighteon.com/813c5372-b8c2-438a-af8f-6bb02ac6f984
