In Conversation with Fr. Michel Rodrigue, Part 2

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





May 27, 2023

A week ago, Mother and Refuge of the End Times

Had the pleasure of sharing with you the first part of our conversation With Fr Michel Rodrigue.





Coming up in Part 2:





We discuss a whole gamut of topics...

We delve deeper into our discussion on refuges.

What do we pack?

Will mortal sin separate families?

How does one obtain God’s providence?

Will He provide what we need or multiply what we have?

Does Fr Michel ever worry?

If so, how does he deal with it?

We’ll discuss why the devil wishes to destroy our bodies?

Do we have a means of protection against ‘altered foods’?

How do we conquer the devil’s temptations?

And what about the Church?

With so many novelties entering the Church, is there a fine line where we must refuse to obey in order to save our souls?

And this Ukraine-Russia war, could it bring about the Antichrist?

I asked Fr Michel about the New Age and aliens, and are they all demons?

Is the Antichrist a cleric? A head of State? Or a businessman?

Finally, what’s next for Fr Michel?





Join us for Part 2 of our conversation with Fr Michel Rodrigue





📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW





🌟 For Australian devotees

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-end-times-spiritual-warfare-mother-refuge/1143070315?ean=9780645665215





📖​ Pieta of the Apocalypse: Essential End Time Prayers and Promises https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B15MG9PQ/ref=cm_sw_r_awdo_J8S5FVKD1BTDE38SVB2R





🌟FREE DELIVERY WORLDWIDE !

https://www.bookdepository.com/Pieta-Apocalyse-Ron-Ray/9780645665208?ref=grid-view





🌟Australian devotees, get your paperback here - free delivery:

https://www.booktopia.com.au/pieta-of-the-apocalyse-ron-ray/book/9780645665208.html





🔔 Join this channel to get access to perks :

/ @motherandrefuge





✝️ Visit Our Website

https://motherandrefuge.com/





💜 Please consider supporting this channel through a donation. Donations will go towards basic channel infrastructure, faster internet access, improving video editing tools, paying for professional editing and voiceovers, and other supports.

❤️PayPal Donation Link:

https://www.paypal.com/donate?business=K5RKZW8KVYLK2¤cy_code=USD

⛪ Join our Rumble channel:

https://rumble.com/user/MotherandRefuge





✝️ Join us on FB:

https://www.facebook.com/Motheroftheendtimes/





⛪Join our Telegram Group

https://t.me/+O3VQkRnLHodiZjA1





✝️ Join our Telegram Channel

https://t.me/MotherandRefuge





⛪ Join our Signal Group

https://signal.group/#CjQKIOP6yg4eabl_W0WQhWupVxksJjf_FqiLY1wE3S-xv5sREhCBQr_ReHIJRPXAoMhRIBLv





✝️ Join us on Twitter





https://twitter.com/RefugeEnd?t=UIwMzJQhBk1G7xvcqC5qsA&s=09





​✍​📃​ Please contact the channel for suggestions or to offer assistance with this mission:

Email : [email protected]





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WKECBJF_pGw