Self-Harm Epidemic: Root Causes, Red Flags, and Road to Recovery - Shannon Perry





More young people are harming themselves than ever before, and there has been a tragic increase on that front particularly among young females since 2009. It is this terrible problem that Shannon Perry is confronting head-on as a certified parenting instructor, counselor, speaker, and the founder of an incredible mother-daughter event, In Her Shoes. Shannon discusses the drivers behind self-harm, and how parents can be on the lookout for signs of self-harming behavior in their children. Most kids are just trying to feel something beyond the numbness of their emotional pain. She also talks about tactics teens may use to hide their self-harming techniques and what red flags parents can watch for to identify these issues. In addition, Shannon shares how we can lovingly but firmly provide a safe space and a healing environment for hurting kids.









TAKEAWAYS





Kids who suddenly begin self-isolating could be at risk for self-harm





There are many kinds of self-sabotaging behavior, and cutting is just one of them





Kids can’t relate to you until they know you’ve walked through similar struggles and you’re approachable





Self-harm is not about getting attention - it’s a cry for help that can easily lead to suicide









