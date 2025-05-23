BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🖤 The Hidden Science of Grief: How Loss Impacts Your Body 🧬💔
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 1 day ago

😫😥 Grief isn’t just emotional — it has real physical effects on the body.


🤝👨 Mary-Frances O’Connor Professor of Clinical Psychology and Psychiatry at the University of Arizona discusses that during intense waves of grief, both blood pressure and heart rate rise significantly. 📈💓


🎶 http://tinyurl.com/bddey56j


🔍 And here’s what’s even more critical...


💢 Those who experience the most intense daily grief show the strongest spikes in these physical responses — suggesting a direct link between emotional pain and cardiovascular strain.


⚠️ This isn’t just theory.


🩹 There’s a real phenomenon called “Broken Heart Syndrome,” where individuals are at increased risk of heart attacks and strokes after the death of a loved one. ❤️


🧠 Grief is a whole-body experience. It's not "just in your head."


💬 The more we understand how grief affects the body, the better we can support healing — emotionally and physically.


🎧 📣Listen to the full episode by clicking the link in our bio or description above to learn how science is uncovering the deeper truth behind loss — and why caring for your heart and mind is essential during times of mourning.📎👆

Keywords
mental healthgrief awarenessscience of grief
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy