🖤 The Hidden Science of Grief: How Loss Impacts Your Body 🧬💔

😫😥 Grief isn’t just emotional — it has real physical effects on the body.
🤝👨 Mary-Frances O’Connor Professor of Clinical Psychology and Psychiatry at the University of Arizona discusses that during intense waves of grief, both blood pressure and heart rate rise significantly. 📈💓
🔍 And here’s what’s even more critical...
💢 Those who experience the most intense daily grief show the strongest spikes in these physical responses — suggesting a direct link between emotional pain and cardiovascular strain.
⚠️ This isn’t just theory.
🩹 There’s a real phenomenon called “Broken Heart Syndrome,” where individuals are at increased risk of heart attacks and strokes after the death of a loved one. ❤️
🧠 Grief is a whole-body experience. It's not "just in your head."
💬 The more we understand how grief affects the body, the better we can support healing — emotionally and physically.
