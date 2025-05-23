🖤 The Hidden Science of Grief: How Loss Impacts Your Body 🧬💔

😫😥 Grief isn’t just emotional — it has real physical effects on the body.





🤝👨 Mary-Frances O’Connor Professor of Clinical Psychology and Psychiatry at the University of Arizona discusses that during intense waves of grief, both blood pressure and heart rate rise significantly. 📈💓





🔍 And here’s what’s even more critical...





💢 Those who experience the most intense daily grief show the strongest spikes in these physical responses — suggesting a direct link between emotional pain and cardiovascular strain.





⚠️ This isn’t just theory.





🩹 There’s a real phenomenon called “Broken Heart Syndrome,” where individuals are at increased risk of heart attacks and strokes after the death of a loved one. ❤️





🧠 Grief is a whole-body experience. It's not "just in your head."





💬 The more we understand how grief affects the body, the better we can support healing — emotionally and physically.





