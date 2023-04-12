Create New Account
BBC drops bombshell about vaxx injuries
Data Dumper
Published 18 hours ago

Jimmy Dore, Apr 10, 2023


The BBC is among the most shitlibby, neoliberal media outlets on earth, and has traditionally parroted whatever the pharmaceutical industry said on COVID vaccines. But now, for some reason, the dam is beginning to break and the BBC is acknowledging vaccine injuries and the myriad concerns raised by countless people who experienced mild to severe side effects from being vaccinated.


Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the BBC’s sudden openness to the possibility of vaccine injuries.


Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger

Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com


Jimmy Dore

https://www.jimmydore.com/

vaccines injury bbc covid

