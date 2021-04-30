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HEARTBREAK HIGHWAY Motorcycle Escort for Fallen Police Officer Kenny Moats, with Ann M. Wolf
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10 views • April 30, 2021
ABOUT VIDEO (with captions): Feel the Thunder as Ann shares her experiences from a MOTORCYCLE, riding along with hundreds of other bikers & law enforcement, as part of the FINAL ESCORT OF FALLEN OFFICER KENNY MOATS, killed in the line of duty, (End of Watch, August 25, 2016), Maryville, TN. She shares special moments, moving slowly down that "Heartbreak Highway," with thousands standing by the roadside in solemn respect.
TRIBUTE SONG: Hear Music in your Soul, as Ann sings her stirring Rock Ballad, "One Love." dedicated to all of our Fallen Officers, the lyrics speaking of the divine source of all Love. By sharing this song, Ann hopes to bring a measure of comfort to those grieving the loss of their heroes.
"One Love," is a track on Ann's "Redemption" Album. For more information about Ann's music: https://annmwolf.info/
NOTE: This Video is offered for the purpose of inspiration & education; images & music are original by Ann M. Wolf.
PRODUCER - TRACY COLLINS: http://www.tracycollinsmusic.com/
Words, Music, Video Footage by Ann M. Wolf © 2016 - BMI - All rights reserved.
This video is for educational purposes and not for sale; the public may stream this video for non-profit gatherings or personal enrichment.
TRIBUTE SONG: Hear Music in your Soul, as Ann sings her stirring Rock Ballad, "One Love." dedicated to all of our Fallen Officers, the lyrics speaking of the divine source of all Love. By sharing this song, Ann hopes to bring a measure of comfort to those grieving the loss of their heroes.
"One Love," is a track on Ann's "Redemption" Album. For more information about Ann's music: https://annmwolf.info/
NOTE: This Video is offered for the purpose of inspiration & education; images & music are original by Ann M. Wolf.
PRODUCER - TRACY COLLINS: http://www.tracycollinsmusic.com/
Words, Music, Video Footage by Ann M. Wolf © 2016 - BMI - All rights reserved.
This video is for educational purposes and not for sale; the public may stream this video for non-profit gatherings or personal enrichment.
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