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Artemisia - The New Hope
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132 views • November 10, 2020
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In this video we explore together a true 'wonder plant' that has been forgotten over time and is now being re-discovered, Artemisia.
We learn about its history, the science behind it and the many studies and trials that have proven beyond doubt its efficacy against many types of viral and parasitical infections as well as cancer.
In the end we get the chance to explore the newest, most promising development in the treatment of various conditions with Artemisia - a new extract that is 25 times more potent than anything available on the market right now!
Like, share and subscribe.
Stay healthy!
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation. https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Do not hesitate to contact us for more information: https://lyranara.info/contact/
In this video we explore together a true 'wonder plant' that has been forgotten over time and is now being re-discovered, Artemisia.
We learn about its history, the science behind it and the many studies and trials that have proven beyond doubt its efficacy against many types of viral and parasitical infections as well as cancer.
In the end we get the chance to explore the newest, most promising development in the treatment of various conditions with Artemisia - a new extract that is 25 times more potent than anything available on the market right now!
Like, share and subscribe.
Stay healthy!
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