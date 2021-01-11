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Nurse Passes Out after COVID Pfizer BioNTech Vaccine
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135 views • January 11, 2021
Download here: https://astringit.com/vid/vfaint.mp4
My YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/JamesJohnson5
Healthcare worker Tiffany Dover collapses after receiving Pfizer-BioNTech COVID 19 vaccine on December 17, 2020 around 2pm central at CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga Tennessee. Reportedly about 10 minutes after getting it, the nurse faints after covid vaccine at press conference.
My YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/JamesJohnson5
Healthcare worker Tiffany Dover collapses after receiving Pfizer-BioNTech COVID 19 vaccine on December 17, 2020 around 2pm central at CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga Tennessee. Reportedly about 10 minutes after getting it, the nurse faints after covid vaccine at press conference.
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