Singer / Songwriter - Alex Shier

In this inspiring episode of Hope in Him, host Gordon Farnsworth sits down with singer and songwriter Alex Shier for an honest and heartfelt conversation about faith, music, and life on the road. Alex shares his journey as a touring artist, the story of how he met his wife, and the strong spiritual foundation that he has fostered that helps guide him through life.





Join Hope in Him for an uplifting discussion that celebrates love, perseverance, and the hope that anchors every believer.





Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.