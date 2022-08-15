Tulsi Gabbard Exposes the IRS' Scary New Power

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Tulsi Gabbard talks about why regular Americans should be worried about the Democrat’s plan for the IRS to hire 87,000 new agents. Will the Internal Revenue Service be targeting you?
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