SQUIRREL WITH 1,000,000 FOLLOWERS MURDERED BY NYC GOV

"Well internet, you WON. You took one of the most amazing animals away from me because of your selfishness. To the group of people who called DEC, there’s a special place in hell for you. Today at 10am Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024… The NY State DEC showed up to my house and took Peanut. He was TAKEN to the EUTHANIZED. Im in shock, disbelief, and disgusted to the people who did this to, PNUT. For the last 7 years, Peanut has been my best friend. He’s been the center of my world and many of yours for so long, I don’t know how to process this, emotionally. Last year we moved to NY in hopes of starting a NONPROFIT animal rescue in PNUT’s Name. @pnuts_freedom_farm will forever live in PNUT’s memory. With over 350 rescues, we’ve relied heavily on PNUT and his internet family to gather donations to help more animals. I don’t even know how will continue to fundraise for this nonprofit. I’ll be taking a break from social media for a bit. To the people who did this… THANK YOU for breaking apart a family and crushing any hopes of our nonprofit to survive. I want to thank those who have stuck by up for the last 7 years to watch peanut and his antic.

I will set up a fundraiser for those who want to donate in Peanuts name. I’ll never give up on this nonprofit or those who fell in love with peanut. Thank you all. Mark Longo"

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DBwhVpdymnG/

The owners of a pet squirrel with a massive social media following are going nuclear on government officials in New York ... accusing the state of abusing power and wasting taxpayer funds to seize and kill Peanut, all because of some anonymous claims.





Mark Longo and his wife, Daniela, joined us on "TMZ Live" Friday and shared their outrage over what they say has been a grave injustice ... and it got emotional.

Mark tells us officials from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation showed up at his doorstep Wednesday with a search warrant signed by 4 state agencies and a judge ... treating him like a criminal while they raided his home in search of Peanut.





He says the police wouldn't even let him use his own bathroom without an escort during the raid ... and he couldn't feed his horses ... not until the authorities left with Peanut.





Fighting back tears and with a clear sense of anger in his voice, Mark tells us it's inconceivable the state is so concerned about a pet squirrel he says was harming no one ... and he thinks it's an example of everything that's broken in our country.





Mark says Peanut was the cornerstone of his family and his nonprofit animal rescue, P'Nuts Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary ... and he doesn't know how he's going to continue without his squirrely friend.





It's an impactful and emotional conversation ... catch the full interview on "TMZ Live" today. Check your local listings.

