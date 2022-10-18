【 G -Times NEWS】Global Vaccine Disaster Death Toll Exceeded 20 million

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53507149
Summary：According to Peter Halligan, a former financial analyst, after peeling back layers of deceit and confusion, a shocking truth emerges: the toll of injuries and deaths caused by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus vaccine is far more than the government's public figures