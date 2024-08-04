BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Biblical, Political and Security Perspectives on the Attempted Assassination of President Trump
TruthForHealth.org
TruthForHealth.org
21 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • 9 months ago

Military and law enforcement/security experts analyze the July 13, 2024 attempted assassination of President Donald Trump to provide first responder/protection detail expertise and insights as well as Biblical perspectives on the significance of President Trump's miraculous survival by the Hand of God.  This program in the aftermath of July 13 features Major Mike Gary, US Army Reserves CBRN officer and Chair of Medicine and Ministry for Truth for Health Foundation, and Jim Houck, K-9 trainer for major law enforcement agencies –from LA to Miami and inbetween—and also a security protection detail operator, with Dr. Vliet as moderator and physician commentator.


Keywords
current eventspoliticspresident trumpfaithassassination attemptdivine providencereligion and spiritualitysecret service failures
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy