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EVENT 201 - The Planned Coronavirus Pandemic !!
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210 views • April 02, 2020
The scenario was played through to the smallest detail at Event 201. Also the reaction, the population, resistance on the Internet, ensuring censorship, how news should look like, conspiracy theorists and media control. Wuhan was also already played in the scenario (planned).
Das Szenario wurde beim Event 201 bis ins kleinste Detail durchgespielt. Auch die Reaktion, der Bevölkerung, Gegenwehr im Internet, Sicherstellung der Zensuren, wie News auszusehen haben, Verschwörungstheoretiker und die Medien Kontrolle. Auch Wuhan wurde schon im Szenario eingespielt (geplant).
. . . .
Special Thanks to Spiro Skouras
Telegram: DHBB-NEWS
https://t.me/DHBB_NEWS
Das Szenario wurde beim Event 201 bis ins kleinste Detail durchgespielt. Auch die Reaktion, der Bevölkerung, Gegenwehr im Internet, Sicherstellung der Zensuren, wie News auszusehen haben, Verschwörungstheoretiker und die Medien Kontrolle. Auch Wuhan wurde schon im Szenario eingespielt (geplant).
. . . .
Special Thanks to Spiro Skouras
Telegram: DHBB-NEWS
https://t.me/DHBB_NEWS
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