New COVID-19 Cases Climb to 7,000 in China

Summary：11/08/2022 China’s daily number of COVID-19 infections hit a fresh six month high of over 7000 and Guangzhou in particular accounts for nearly a third of the new cases, with 30,000 people in #Haizhu District forced into centralized quarantine and restrictions put on commercial activities and public transport.
