What Nation does the Antichrist Come From?
Published 13 hours ago

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


March 29, 2024


Does the Bible give us any indication from which nation the Antichrist will come from? Today Pastor Stan dives into this interesting topic.


00:00 - Intro

03:03 - Syria or Iraq

05:18 - The Antichrist

14:05 - Russia

20:11 - Jesus

27:57 - Ancient North Pole

31:00 - Sponsors


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4m802i-what-nation-does-the-antichrist-come-from-03292024.html

