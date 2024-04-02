Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
March 29, 2024
Does the Bible give us any indication from which nation the Antichrist will come from? Today Pastor Stan dives into this interesting topic.
00:00 - Intro
03:03 - Syria or Iraq
05:18 - The Antichrist
14:05 - Russia
20:11 - Jesus
27:57 - Ancient North Pole
31:00 - Sponsors
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4m802i-what-nation-does-the-antichrist-come-from-03292024.html
