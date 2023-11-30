ITS EASY TO KILL THIS LEOPARD, BUT NOT THE WAY I WANT TO SHOW

I set out to watch a missile kill..I get no luck as this match shows. But its still an accurate showing of modern die fast combat, I run the Leopard. Pic is of a Leopard kill in Syria, credit unknown.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.