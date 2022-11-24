MAN'S STOMACH BLEEDING, SELLS ALL VALUABLES TO PAY BILLS AFTER PFIZER VAX INDUCED STROKE 💉💉💉





Help Student Stroke Victim RecoverVasily Shipunov is organizing this fundraiser.

Hi, my name is Vas.

I was a healthy, 31-year-old athlete, successfully attending law school I moved to from across the country. But then, on September 6th, my life took a sudden turn.

I suffered a stroke on Labor Day, three days after the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Doctors said it was a "freak accident." I had no preexisting conditions.

Among other problems, I cannot eat or drink, I use a stomach tube, I have to walk with a cane, and my vision is doubled.

These events are forcing me to withdraw or suffer bad results in the law school I started this year. I have to spend a lot of time on my recovery, which means I don't have enough time to succeed in the rigorous environment of law school.

I was in school as soon as I could be, three weeks after the stroke (I suffered stomach bleeding complication a week and a half after), and still attending classes, trying to successfully complete this year. But that possibility seems more remote every day.

I would love to get support to pay rent, get back to health, and recover. Then, I can work until I can pay for rent and bills myself.

I moved to the school across the country and spent all my savings. I sold everything I could sell. I am a first-generation immigrant, so I do not have valuable assets.

I estimate that five thousand dollars would be enough for me to have time to recover, find a cheaper apartment, and a job.

If you would like to help in any other way than monetary or provide suggestions, please contact me. Please share!





Found story here:

https://t.me/covidbc





🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





