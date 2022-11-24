MAN'S STOMACH BLEEDING, SELLS ALL VALUABLES TO PAY BILLS AFTER PFIZER VAX INDUCED STROKE 💉💉💉

Help Student Stroke Victim RecoverVasily Shipunov is organizing this fundraiser.
Hi, my name is Vas.
I was a healthy, 31-year-old athlete, successfully attending law school I moved to from across the country. But then, on September 6th, my life took a sudden turn.
I suffered a stroke on Labor Day, three days after the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Doctors said it was a "freak accident." I had no preexisting conditions.
Among other problems, I cannot eat or drink, I use a stomach tube, I have to walk with a cane, and my vision is doubled.
These events are forcing me to withdraw or suffer bad results in the law school I started this year. I have to spend a lot of time on my recovery, which means I don't have enough time to succeed in the rigorous environment of law school.
I was in school as soon as I could be, three weeks after the stroke (I suffered stomach bleeding complication a week and a half after), and still attending classes, trying to successfully complete this year. But that possibility seems more remote every day.
I would love to get support to pay rent, get back to health, and recover. Then, I can work until I can pay for rent and bills myself.
I moved to the school across the country and spent all my savings. I sold everything I could sell. I am a first-generation immigrant, so I do not have valuable assets.
I estimate that five thousand dollars would be enough for me to have time to recover, find a cheaper apartment, and a job.
If you would like to help in any other way than monetary or provide suggestions, please contact me. Please share!
