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David Pruitt of TheMiracleSalve.com joins me in this follow up to our preparedness show on Community. We'll springboard from that to talk about building a local economy, including having Christian charity among those in the community. This is an encouraging episode.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/prepping-403-building-a-local-economy-barter-trade-charity/
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