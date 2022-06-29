David Pruitt of TheMiracleSalve.com joins me in this follow up to our preparedness show on Community. We'll springboard from that to talk about building a local economy, including having Christian charity among those in the community. This is an encouraging episode.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/prepping-403-building-a-local-economy-barter-trade-charity/

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