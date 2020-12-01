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STOP FUNDING TERRORISTS
Stefan Molyneux
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16 views • December 01, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3774/stop-funding-terrorists-the-daily-argument
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3774-stop-funding-terrorists-the-daily-argument

President Donald Trump has ended a long-standing CIA program supported by Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and John McCain which funded anti-Assad rebels in Syria. These United States government funded, armed and trained rebels were recorded beheading a young child in 2016, but until Donald Trump came along, nobody had the decency to end the terrorist funding.

U.S.-Backed Syrian Rebels Behead Young Boy: http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2016/07/21/u-s-backed-moderate-syrian-rebels-beheading-boy-mistake/

Trump Ending CIA Program Which Funded Anti-Assad Syria Rebels: http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2017/07/19/trump-ends-obamas-covert-cia-program-arm-train-syrian-rebels/

Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

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politicsciafundinggovernmentterroriststefan molyneuxfreedomain
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy