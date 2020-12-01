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STOP FUNDING TERRORISTS
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16 views • December 01, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3774/stop-funding-terrorists-the-daily-argument
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3774-stop-funding-terrorists-the-daily-argument
President Donald Trump has ended a long-standing CIA program supported by Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and John McCain which funded anti-Assad rebels in Syria. These United States government funded, armed and trained rebels were recorded beheading a young child in 2016, but until Donald Trump came along, nobody had the decency to end the terrorist funding.
U.S.-Backed Syrian Rebels Behead Young Boy: http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2016/07/21/u-s-backed-moderate-syrian-rebels-beheading-boy-mistake/
Trump Ending CIA Program Which Funded Anti-Assad Syria Rebels: http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2017/07/19/trump-ends-obamas-covert-cia-program-arm-train-syrian-rebels/
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3774-stop-funding-terrorists-the-daily-argument
President Donald Trump has ended a long-standing CIA program supported by Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and John McCain which funded anti-Assad rebels in Syria. These United States government funded, armed and trained rebels were recorded beheading a young child in 2016, but until Donald Trump came along, nobody had the decency to end the terrorist funding.
U.S.-Backed Syrian Rebels Behead Young Boy: http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2016/07/21/u-s-backed-moderate-syrian-rebels-beheading-boy-mistake/
Trump Ending CIA Program Which Funded Anti-Assad Syria Rebels: http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2017/07/19/trump-ends-obamas-covert-cia-program-arm-train-syrian-rebels/
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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