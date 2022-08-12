The Opposing Masters Clash!

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Jesus said you can't serve two masters. He wasn't talking about God and the devil; he was talking about God and money. We skip right over this passage without considering the serious implications of what Jesus was saying. There are more excuses for ignoring this teaching of Jesus than any other teaching in the Bible. So, whom do you serve? Before you answer, take the next few minutes to listen to this video and answer the questions it asks you, to determine where your allegiance really lies.
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