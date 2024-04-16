Create New Account
EPOCH TV | Supreme Court Issues 9-0 Decision
EPOCH TV | Facts Matter With Roman Balmakov | Supreme Court Issues 9-0 Decision. The Supreme Court issued a big win for U.S. property owners in a 9-0 decision.


Specifically, the ruling curbs the power of governments to use the permitting process to force property owners to pay large development fees. 👇

https://ept.ms/USPropertyOwnersFR


Episode Resources:


🔵 Supreme Court Ruling:


https://ept.ms/49Cb3pY


🔵 Case Background:


https://ept.ms/3xzhFbb

