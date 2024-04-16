EPOCH TV | Supreme Court Issues 9-0 Decision

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter With Roman Balmakov | Supreme Court Issues 9-0 Decision. The Supreme Court issued a big win for U.S. property owners in a 9-0 decision.
Specifically, the ruling curbs the power of governments to use the permitting process to force property owners to pay large development fees. 👇
https://ept.ms/USPropertyOwnersFR
Episode Resources:
🔵 Supreme Court Ruling:
🔵 Case Background:
