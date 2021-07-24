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frustrating whirlpool of unbelievable evil captivates many
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40 views • July 24, 2021
Stuff that EVERYONE would have recognized as ludicrous a decade ago is being sold as reality today. The lies and fictions are so outlandish that sane people KNOW it won't be believed ... yet the masses swallow it all in meek acceptance.
Those of us who don't are often in simple states of shock that the deceit works at all. We have to keep our spirits up and keep sharing TRUTH. Many think "they" are losing. I sure hope so.
Those of us who don't are often in simple states of shock that the deceit works at all. We have to keep our spirits up and keep sharing TRUTH. Many think "they" are losing. I sure hope so.
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