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Russian Spokesperson - Are You So Poor that You Start Robbing Other People - Zakharova to Warsaw - RT English 041322
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90 views • April 14, 2022
Russian FM spokesperson Maria Zakharova blasts Polish administration's decision to pass the Russian diplomatic property to the 'Ukrainian friends', pondering the question if they are so poor they have to rob what has been legally constructed by Soviet Union in 1974
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