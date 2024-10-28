BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Weather Manipulated Hurricanes, Illegals Buying Weapons, Possible Civil War - Tina Griffin
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
615 views • 6 months ago


With just days to go until the 2024 presidential election, it seems as if the world is unraveling at exponential speed. From devastating hurricanes to the illegal immigration crisis, America has been weakened and abandoned by those who were elected to protect us. In this critical spotlight episode, Tina Griffin recaps the top news headlines of the day, including the murky details behind Hurricane Helene’s preplanned path of destruction, the potential threat of attack from illegal immigrants following Election Day, and the danger of possible upcoming civil unrest. What can Americans expect in the weeks and months ahead? Will we reclaim the country or will things continue to decline? Be prepared and get up to speed now!



TAKEAWAYS


Become a monthly partner with The Counter Culture Mom Show to help our broadcast continue to run - $20,000 recurring monthly need


There are reports of foreign gangs buying weapons all over the country in places like Colorado and even Tennessee


Hurricane Helene may be linked to weather-manipulation technology called HAARP


Violent illegal military-age men in the United States pose a very real threat to every American citizen



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Elites Could Invoke Civil War Conditions: https://bit.ly/4fiV97h

Invasion of the U.S. and Electoral Coup: https://bit.ly/4dYOBt6

Illegals Preparing to Kill Americans: https://bit.ly/3YieluP

Man Beaten for Refusing Venezuelan Gang Members Bribe : https://bit.ly/3Yl7GQw

Hurricane Helene Caused by Weather Manipulation: https://bit.ly/4hhIq6y

Hurricane Helene Had Weather Weapon Planes: https://bit.ly/4ffMW3x

HAARP Experiment in Alaska Using Radio Frequency: https://bit.ly/4eRHKTV

Weather Control Pulse 12 Hours Each Day: https://bit.ly/3YcmtwW

Hurricane Helene Destroys Green County Bridge: https://bit.ly/3AdxMgq

Dry Ice Found in Hurricane Milton: https://bit.ly/3Yy2pGO

Lithium Mining is Why Hurricane Helene Created: https://bit.ly/3Ukt0oj

Doctors Were Told to Kill Millions Via Ventilators: https://bit.ly/4he5t23

FBI Uses Fear to Control the Workforce: https://bit.ly/40g8J76

What is Coming Next With Celeste Solum: https://bit.ly/3YlA6d8

​​

📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


Keywords
electionamericaimmigrationborderweather manipulationhurricanesillegalshurricane helenetina griffin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy