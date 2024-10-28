Weather Manipulated Hurricanes, Illegals Buying Weapons, Possible Civil War - Tina Griffin





With just days to go until the 2024 presidential election, it seems as if the world is unraveling at exponential speed. From devastating hurricanes to the illegal immigration crisis, America has been weakened and abandoned by those who were elected to protect us. In this critical spotlight episode, Tina Griffin recaps the top news headlines of the day, including the murky details behind Hurricane Helene’s preplanned path of destruction, the potential threat of attack from illegal immigrants following Election Day, and the danger of possible upcoming civil unrest. What can Americans expect in the weeks and months ahead? Will we reclaim the country or will things continue to decline? Be prepared and get up to speed now!









TAKEAWAYS





Become a monthly partner with The Counter Culture Mom Show to help our broadcast continue to run - $20,000 recurring monthly need





There are reports of foreign gangs buying weapons all over the country in places like Colorado and even Tennessee





Hurricane Helene may be linked to weather-manipulation technology called HAARP





Violent illegal military-age men in the United States pose a very real threat to every American citizen









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Elites Could Invoke Civil War Conditions: https://bit.ly/4fiV97h

Invasion of the U.S. and Electoral Coup: https://bit.ly/4dYOBt6

Illegals Preparing to Kill Americans: https://bit.ly/3YieluP

Man Beaten for Refusing Venezuelan Gang Members Bribe : https://bit.ly/3Yl7GQw

Hurricane Helene Caused by Weather Manipulation: https://bit.ly/4hhIq6y

Hurricane Helene Had Weather Weapon Planes: https://bit.ly/4ffMW3x

HAARP Experiment in Alaska Using Radio Frequency: https://bit.ly/4eRHKTV

Weather Control Pulse 12 Hours Each Day: https://bit.ly/3YcmtwW

Hurricane Helene Destroys Green County Bridge: https://bit.ly/3AdxMgq

Dry Ice Found in Hurricane Milton: https://bit.ly/3Yy2pGO

Lithium Mining is Why Hurricane Helene Created: https://bit.ly/3Ukt0oj

Doctors Were Told to Kill Millions Via Ventilators: https://bit.ly/4he5t23

FBI Uses Fear to Control the Workforce: https://bit.ly/40g8J76

What is Coming Next With Celeste Solum: https://bit.ly/3YlA6d8

​​

📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



