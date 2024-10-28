Weather Manipulated Hurricanes, Illegals Buying Weapons, Possible Civil War - Tina Griffin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
With just days to go until the 2024 presidential election, it seems as if the world is unraveling at exponential speed. From devastating hurricanes to the illegal immigration crisis, America has been weakened and abandoned by those who were elected to protect us. In this critical spotlight episode, Tina Griffin recaps the top news headlines of the day, including the murky details behind Hurricane Helene’s preplanned path of destruction, the potential threat of attack from illegal immigrants following Election Day, and the danger of possible upcoming civil unrest. What can Americans expect in the weeks and months ahead? Will we reclaim the country or will things continue to decline? Be prepared and get up to speed now!
TAKEAWAYS
Become a monthly partner with The Counter Culture Mom Show to help our broadcast continue to run - $20,000 recurring monthly need
There are reports of foreign gangs buying weapons all over the country in places like Colorado and even Tennessee
Hurricane Helene may be linked to weather-manipulation technology called HAARP
Violent illegal military-age men in the United States pose a very real threat to every American citizen
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ
Elites Could Invoke Civil War Conditions: https://bit.ly/4fiV97h
Invasion of the U.S. and Electoral Coup: https://bit.ly/4dYOBt6
Illegals Preparing to Kill Americans: https://bit.ly/3YieluP
Man Beaten for Refusing Venezuelan Gang Members Bribe : https://bit.ly/3Yl7GQw
Hurricane Helene Caused by Weather Manipulation: https://bit.ly/4hhIq6y
Hurricane Helene Had Weather Weapon Planes: https://bit.ly/4ffMW3x
HAARP Experiment in Alaska Using Radio Frequency: https://bit.ly/4eRHKTV
Weather Control Pulse 12 Hours Each Day: https://bit.ly/3YcmtwW
Hurricane Helene Destroys Green County Bridge: https://bit.ly/3AdxMgq
Dry Ice Found in Hurricane Milton: https://bit.ly/3Yy2pGO
Lithium Mining is Why Hurricane Helene Created: https://bit.ly/3Ukt0oj
Doctors Were Told to Kill Millions Via Ventilators: https://bit.ly/4he5t23
FBI Uses Fear to Control the Workforce: https://bit.ly/40g8J76
What is Coming Next With Celeste Solum: https://bit.ly/3YlA6d8
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ
Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/