Unveiling the Mathematical Factor of God’s Revelation 12:11 Power IN Us

Toward The Mark MINUTE with a whole lot in it about the power of God we find Between The Lines of Revelation 12:7-11 in The Bible, specifically the three parts we must rightly divide in verse 11 for overcoming the devil and affecting the lives of all those around us, those not yet being grafted in-to The Family of God as well as those that are not yet “believing” believers in Christ Jesus.

1 min., 46 sec.

BIBLE Passage (KJV) unveiled:

* Revelation 12:7-11 “And there was war in heaven: Michael and his angels fought against … that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceives the whole world: … And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death.”

Welcome to a space where a small ministry family expresses big passion for, and joy in, Christ Jesus. This is a wonder-filled, adventurous journey for a lifetime, friend. We’re really glad you’re here!





There was a time that all Keith wanted in the world was to lay down roots in a home church where he could bring friends in to become family in The Gospel of Jesus Christ by The Gospel that Jesus Christ preached. Now, that is exactly what exists. In watching this dream of Family unfold, another, even more ambitious, dream was formed in Keith's (now our) heart – to share with others this adventurous life sold out to Jesus Christ, giving our life testimony with the lessons we've learned along the way.





Pull up a seat, grab a coffee or cocoa, and enjoy some time with us. We hope you join us in building the Family of God in Christ Jesus, and together we will reach more souls and fan the flame in more Hearts and Lives as we "press Toward The Mark for the Prize of the High Calling of God in Christ Jesus (Philippians 3:13-14)"!

