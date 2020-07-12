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CAMPAIGN: Do THIS To Help Independent Media Unite Under Principle NOW
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50 views • July 12, 2020
LIST OF CREATORS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2MPKH8Y7970
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“Agreed! People NEED to come together, as unity proceeds change. Simply talking to one another & helping those who are in the dark see the truth can help the whole world change naturally, because we are changing ourselves & helping others do the same; so that way, we may ALL BE the change as portrayed by the website nita.one, go check it out so we can do this”
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“Independent media must unite with one another, the website nita.one provides us with the blueprint for change”
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“Its simple, we need to appeal to anyone’s level of consciousness to help individuals understand the universal truths of the world. Through use of understanding and reasoning, talking about, creating question & representing a cause rooted in truth; people reap personal health benefits, they find their creativity & destiny, we have something to stand for through all of time that is agreed upon with common sense & critical thinking. Then by changing ourselves, we are changing the world. Nita.one is the website of the blueprint to do this, also detailed heavily for those of greater interest to become greater guides & mentors to others.”
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“to heal the world, we should get rid of the binding belief systems that don’t serve our nature & limit us from our potential; the blueprint to simply heal the world through way of universal truth, law and freedom is on the website nita.one”
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“Nature is the answer to the modern world of techno-tyranny & corruption away from truth & ourselves; nita.one is the website so that we may all represent such a simple rooted universal cause, we all need to get together if we want change. It was made for us all to understand the natural blueprint of life itself”
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“Many in the independent media & truth-seekers have now represented NITA because it represents them & more importantly, the underlying ideas that are coming into fruition for need of focus. People are getting NITA flags for free from the website & they are allowing those in the dark to expand their mind by having it simply stand for itself, standing for the presence of individuals on a truth journey & seeking to unify everyone.”
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If you have to add in words like “a movement called NITA” or some of the works by myself, do as you wish to help convey the point that we need unity; because we do, you can literally save the world by your efforts of doing this, and we could amass many creative individuals together, forming the frameworks to a more moral, free, loving & truthful society.
If you are somebody who makes public appearances, put it there and perhaps speak about an individual to create a chain-reaction effect of one individual connecting & contacting another. If you are a content creator, put the website link or similar info on HOW we change the world, in the comment section or descriptions or titles or thumbnails. It is just this simple, and with more show of the flag itself, as it’s intended to do; that may make the greatest impact both in real life & online to spreading the message of promoting the natural HOW, as we are being the change and doing so from such action, and based on the promoted question & conversation, WHY.
By posting comments & reaching out, we could effectively make it a campaign to unite all of independent media & free thinkers; so that we act in accordance, so that we have a solid & grounded foundation for and with one another, so that all peoples within can strategize about the future world & come together in protecting truthful principles, so that there exists a one-counter-agenda for a clear-as-day direction for humanity.
Independent media should want NITA because it encourages those in independent media to expand their audience to those in the dark and those in real life, those who essentially best need it.
Let’s do this, create some noise, be part of the impact; you will be recognized. Please visit nita.one yourself if you haven’t for more info, you could also visit nita.one/advanced and nita.one/perspective Thank you, do this with me.
-
“Agreed! People NEED to come together, as unity proceeds change. Simply talking to one another & helping those who are in the dark see the truth can help the whole world change naturally, because we are changing ourselves & helping others do the same; so that way, we may ALL BE the change as portrayed by the website nita.one, go check it out so we can do this”
-
“Independent media must unite with one another, the website nita.one provides us with the blueprint for change”
-
“Its simple, we need to appeal to anyone’s level of consciousness to help individuals understand the universal truths of the world. Through use of understanding and reasoning, talking about, creating question & representing a cause rooted in truth; people reap personal health benefits, they find their creativity & destiny, we have something to stand for through all of time that is agreed upon with common sense & critical thinking. Then by changing ourselves, we are changing the world. Nita.one is the website of the blueprint to do this, also detailed heavily for those of greater interest to become greater guides & mentors to others.”
-
“to heal the world, we should get rid of the binding belief systems that don’t serve our nature & limit us from our potential; the blueprint to simply heal the world through way of universal truth, law and freedom is on the website nita.one”
-
“Nature is the answer to the modern world of techno-tyranny & corruption away from truth & ourselves; nita.one is the website so that we may all represent such a simple rooted universal cause, we all need to get together if we want change. It was made for us all to understand the natural blueprint of life itself”
-
“Many in the independent media & truth-seekers have now represented NITA because it represents them & more importantly, the underlying ideas that are coming into fruition for need of focus. People are getting NITA flags for free from the website & they are allowing those in the dark to expand their mind by having it simply stand for itself, standing for the presence of individuals on a truth journey & seeking to unify everyone.”
-
If you have to add in words like “a movement called NITA” or some of the works by myself, do as you wish to help convey the point that we need unity; because we do, you can literally save the world by your efforts of doing this, and we could amass many creative individuals together, forming the frameworks to a more moral, free, loving & truthful society.
If you are somebody who makes public appearances, put it there and perhaps speak about an individual to create a chain-reaction effect of one individual connecting & contacting another. If you are a content creator, put the website link or similar info on HOW we change the world, in the comment section or descriptions or titles or thumbnails. It is just this simple, and with more show of the flag itself, as it’s intended to do; that may make the greatest impact both in real life & online to spreading the message of promoting the natural HOW, as we are being the change and doing so from such action, and based on the promoted question & conversation, WHY.
By posting comments & reaching out, we could effectively make it a campaign to unite all of independent media & free thinkers; so that we act in accordance, so that we have a solid & grounded foundation for and with one another, so that all peoples within can strategize about the future world & come together in protecting truthful principles, so that there exists a one-counter-agenda for a clear-as-day direction for humanity.
Independent media should want NITA because it encourages those in independent media to expand their audience to those in the dark and those in real life, those who essentially best need it.
Let’s do this, create some noise, be part of the impact; you will be recognized. Please visit nita.one yourself if you haven’t for more info, you could also visit nita.one/advanced and nita.one/perspective Thank you, do this with me.
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