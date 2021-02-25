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Romney concedes Trump would win 2024 Republican presidential nomination 'in a landslide'
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111 views • February 25, 2021
Staunch Trump critic Mitt Romney has told the New York Times he believes former president Donald Trump would win the Republican presidential nomination 'in a landslide' if he chooses to run again in 2024.
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