Fascist Fuming: Bibi isn't bombing Gaza into rubble fast or far enough - FM Smotrich

I’ve LOST FAITH in Netanyahu – Smotrich wants MORE BLOOD

Fascist Israeli Finance Minister Bezalzel Smotrich is fuming — not because Gaza is being bombed into rubble, but because Netanyahu isn’t doing it fast or far enough.

💬 “My conscience won’t allow it… I’ve lost faith in the PM’s ability and will to lead the IDF.”

For Smotrich, occupying just Gaza City is “immoral and illogical” — the only acceptable “war to win at all cost” is one without “partial moves” that might bring Hamas back to talks. No pauses. No deals. Just push the slaughter (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/50179) to the bitter end.