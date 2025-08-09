Fascist Fuming: Bibi isn't bombing Gaza into rubble fast or far enough - FM Smotrich

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I’ve LOST FAITH in Netanyahu – Smotrich wants MORE BLOOD
Fascist Israeli Finance Minister Bezalzel Smotrich is fuming — not because Gaza is being bombed into rubble, but because Netanyahu isn’t doing it fast or far enough.
💬 “My conscience won’t allow it… I’ve lost faith in the PM’s ability and will to lead the IDF.”
For Smotrich, occupying just Gaza City is “immoral and illogical” — the only acceptable “war to win at all cost” is one without “partial moves” that might bring Hamas back to talks. No pauses. No deals. Just push the slaughter (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/50179) to the bitter end.