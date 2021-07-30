© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GOOGLE FUNDED WUHAN VIRUS RESEARCH SPARKING OUTRAGE OVER CENSORSHIP AND CONFLICT OF INTEREST.
Follow
1
Share
Report
50 views • July 30, 2021
NOW YOU KNOW WHY THERE IS CENSORSHIP ON GOOGLE!
Google Funded Wuhan Linked Virus Research Sparking Outrage Over Censorship, Conflict Of Interest.
(As you can imagine, this video was instantly censored off YouTube)
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9712997/Google-funded-research-carried-Wuhan-linked-scientist-Peter-Daszaks-charity.html?ico=amp-comments-viewall#article-9712997
Credit | Tim Pool
Google Funded Wuhan Linked Virus Research Sparking Outrage Over Censorship, Conflict Of Interest.
(As you can imagine, this video was instantly censored off YouTube)
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9712997/Google-funded-research-carried-Wuhan-linked-scientist-Peter-Daszaks-charity.html?ico=amp-comments-viewall#article-9712997
Credit | Tim Pool
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.