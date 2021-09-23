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PRESIDENT TRUMP PROPHECY: Manual Johnson (Mega Praise Ministry) talks about the return of President Trump with Elijah List's Steve Shultz
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163 views • September 23, 2021
Manual Johnson of Mega Praise Ministry was given security clearance to be part of a group of ministers that meet with President Trump via phone. President Trump, in the latest phone call, said that he is ready to come back now, not 2024. The military is backing the President. Get ready for some disruptions.
Manual Johnson has been releasing prophetic words since January that President Trump would be reinstated as president before the 2024 election. He's taken a lot of flack but we will see that God is behind President Trump being reinstated.
Manual Johnson has been releasing prophetic words since January that President Trump would be reinstated as president before the 2024 election. He's taken a lot of flack but we will see that God is behind President Trump being reinstated.
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