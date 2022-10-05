Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/the-death-rattle-god-help-us-now/

We are quite literally hearing the Death Rattle of the Republic of The United States of America. Guest: Ed Kugler – Former Marine Corps Sniper, Author, and President of Last Chance Patriots.

Are we so cowardly and selfish that we would sell our children and grandchildren into slavery at the hands of evil men and women determined to control us all?

More importantly, are we willing to give their souls to Satan and forget the promise of eternal salvation that they are guaranteed if they give our lives to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ?

This should not be a hard choice, but for the many steeped in collectivist/atheistic group-think, breaking away from the herd is not so easy and requires that true believers go outside of their comfort zone and act like the leaders God wants us to be.

It is truly the time to choose between good and evil. There is no half way or soft landing for those who fail to stand and be counted.

We must rush to the death bed of our republic and do whatever is necessary to save America from the evil forces intent on destroying her.