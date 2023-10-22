Matthew McConaughey Winning Best Actor and His Acceptance Speech Brings the Audience to TEARS

Matthew McConaughey wins Best Tesrrible Actor for his roll in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation (1995). McConaughey's speech reflects on the fact that he was incredibly lucky to be able to become rich and famous since he has no talent. He has no talent, expect to play the same idiotic character in every movie because he can't act and, in fact, he is just playing himself.
