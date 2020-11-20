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** THE WHITE HOUSE IS CALLING THE SHOTS ** - Special Forces Now Directed By Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller!
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114 views • November 20, 2020
** Acting Defense Secretary ADS, Chris Miller activates special operations forces to report directly to him.
**DOD – 19/Nov/2020
-- On Wednesday, the new Acting Secretary of Defense, Chris Miller announced, "I have directed the Special Operations civilian leadership to report directly to me, instead of through the current bureaucratic channels."
Special Operations Command will thereby evade the warmongering, corrupt elements within the Pentagon and report directly to the White House.
-- A/SD Chris Miller: “I am here today to announce that I have directed the Special Operations civilian leadership to report directly to me, instead of through the current bureaucratic channels”
** Ezra Cohen-Watnick – DOD, designated Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence -19/Nov/2020
-- “The DOD has started a process of formalizing what we have long known the fundamental role of U.S. special operations in defense and foreign policy by elevating special operations forces to a level on par with military departments as authorized and directed by Congress.”
-- “As we enact these reforms we follow the vision of President John F. Kennedy who predicted the rise of special operations nearly 60 years ago. He foresaw another type of war new in its intensity, ancient in its origin and would require a whole new kind of strategy, wholly different kinds of forces, forces which are too unconventional to be called conventional forces which are growing in number of importance and significance.”
-- “President Kennedy gave these remarks at the opening of the nuclear ag e when the Pentagon was primarily organized to plan and direct large conventional operations against super powers not special operations short of overt declared conflicts. The global demand for special operations forces then and now confirmed President Kennedy’s foresight. And now under the leadership of President Trump we are fully realizing President Kennedy’s prescient view of special operations forces.“
-- “It is fitting that we are again entering a era of great power competition as we gather and affirm the importance of special operations community. Then as now I know special operations forces will play a vital role, and by the historic reforms we have enacted today we will ensure special operations forces has a civilian advocate commensurate to the secretaries of the other military departments.”
-- “I am honored to serve as your service secretary. Thank you very much.”
** Special Forces, Navy Seals Green Berets, Airborne and many others are now under the direct power of President Trump through ADS Chris Miller.
** Special Operations Civilian Leadership
** X 22: The [DS]/[CB] are moving their agenda forward with the reset, they are preparing the world for what they want. Trump is preparing the transition away from the [CB]/[DS]. Trump has the upperhand, he will use their weapons against them. The patriots are in control, the elections are going exactly how they planned it, it must be shown to the people. If it was presented outright the public would not accept, the people must see the fraud. The [DS]/[CB] are preparing for their loss and so are the patriots. Trump just terminated Kreb who handled CISA. Chris Miller and Ezra Cohen Watnik took back control of special operations. All the pieces are almost in place.
** THE KRAKENING
Forbidden Knowledge TV – Alexandra Bruce – 19/Nov/2020
Full Article: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/krakened/
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sAL8s3Ad2Mg&;feature=emb_logo
On Wednesday, the new Acting Secretary of Defense, Chris Miller announced, "I have directed the Special Operations civilian leadership to report directly to me, instead of through the current bureaucratic channels."
Special Operations Command will thereby evade the warmongering, corrupt elements within the Pentagon and report directly to the White House.
Miller has replaced swampy Globalist, Mark Esper, who was fired last week.
Also present at the press conference was the elusive 34-year-old Ezra Cohen-Watnick, newly elevated as Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, who made a brief statement.
It's becoming increasingly accepted that Cohen-Watnick is the main person behind Q, in addition to being the operator of several since-suspended Twitter accounts, @EyeTheSpy, @ECW, @EACW, @ETheFriend, @ETheServant, etc. I guess you could call it a "soft reveal", as he's kind of been saying it all along, despite many self-annointed Q decoders calling him a LARP.
As for the Special Forces raid in Germany last week, Trump Recount Committee staffer, Brian Trascher confirmed to Newsmax on Wednesday night that raw voting data had been recovered from Dominion servers in Germany and that, "What will come out is going to shake the Globalists to their core."
**DOD – 19/Nov/2020
-- On Wednesday, the new Acting Secretary of Defense, Chris Miller announced, "I have directed the Special Operations civilian leadership to report directly to me, instead of through the current bureaucratic channels."
Special Operations Command will thereby evade the warmongering, corrupt elements within the Pentagon and report directly to the White House.
-- A/SD Chris Miller: “I am here today to announce that I have directed the Special Operations civilian leadership to report directly to me, instead of through the current bureaucratic channels”
** Ezra Cohen-Watnick – DOD, designated Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence -19/Nov/2020
-- “The DOD has started a process of formalizing what we have long known the fundamental role of U.S. special operations in defense and foreign policy by elevating special operations forces to a level on par with military departments as authorized and directed by Congress.”
-- “As we enact these reforms we follow the vision of President John F. Kennedy who predicted the rise of special operations nearly 60 years ago. He foresaw another type of war new in its intensity, ancient in its origin and would require a whole new kind of strategy, wholly different kinds of forces, forces which are too unconventional to be called conventional forces which are growing in number of importance and significance.”
-- “President Kennedy gave these remarks at the opening of the nuclear ag e when the Pentagon was primarily organized to plan and direct large conventional operations against super powers not special operations short of overt declared conflicts. The global demand for special operations forces then and now confirmed President Kennedy’s foresight. And now under the leadership of President Trump we are fully realizing President Kennedy’s prescient view of special operations forces.“
-- “It is fitting that we are again entering a era of great power competition as we gather and affirm the importance of special operations community. Then as now I know special operations forces will play a vital role, and by the historic reforms we have enacted today we will ensure special operations forces has a civilian advocate commensurate to the secretaries of the other military departments.”
-- “I am honored to serve as your service secretary. Thank you very much.”
** Special Forces, Navy Seals Green Berets, Airborne and many others are now under the direct power of President Trump through ADS Chris Miller.
** Special Operations Civilian Leadership
** X 22: The [DS]/[CB] are moving their agenda forward with the reset, they are preparing the world for what they want. Trump is preparing the transition away from the [CB]/[DS]. Trump has the upperhand, he will use their weapons against them. The patriots are in control, the elections are going exactly how they planned it, it must be shown to the people. If it was presented outright the public would not accept, the people must see the fraud. The [DS]/[CB] are preparing for their loss and so are the patriots. Trump just terminated Kreb who handled CISA. Chris Miller and Ezra Cohen Watnik took back control of special operations. All the pieces are almost in place.
** THE KRAKENING
Forbidden Knowledge TV – Alexandra Bruce – 19/Nov/2020
Full Article: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/krakened/
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sAL8s3Ad2Mg&;feature=emb_logo
On Wednesday, the new Acting Secretary of Defense, Chris Miller announced, "I have directed the Special Operations civilian leadership to report directly to me, instead of through the current bureaucratic channels."
Special Operations Command will thereby evade the warmongering, corrupt elements within the Pentagon and report directly to the White House.
Miller has replaced swampy Globalist, Mark Esper, who was fired last week.
Also present at the press conference was the elusive 34-year-old Ezra Cohen-Watnick, newly elevated as Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, who made a brief statement.
It's becoming increasingly accepted that Cohen-Watnick is the main person behind Q, in addition to being the operator of several since-suspended Twitter accounts, @EyeTheSpy, @ECW, @EACW, @ETheFriend, @ETheServant, etc. I guess you could call it a "soft reveal", as he's kind of been saying it all along, despite many self-annointed Q decoders calling him a LARP.
As for the Special Forces raid in Germany last week, Trump Recount Committee staffer, Brian Trascher confirmed to Newsmax on Wednesday night that raw voting data had been recovered from Dominion servers in Germany and that, "What will come out is going to shake the Globalists to their core."
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