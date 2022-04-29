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THIS IS THE POINT WHERE WE HAVE TO DRAW THE LINE
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262 views • April 29, 2022
Fox News host gives take on the 'Ministry of Truth' leader on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
Plans for the new initiative were revealed on Wednesday, when DHS chief Alejandro Mayorkas said in a congressional hearing that his department had created a “disinformation governance board.” The new body will be headed by Nina Jankowicz, whose resume includes advising the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry and overseeing the Russia and Belarus programs at the National Democratic Institute lobby group.
Plans for the new initiative were revealed on Wednesday, when DHS chief Alejandro Mayorkas said in a congressional hearing that his department had created a “disinformation governance board.” The new body will be headed by Nina Jankowicz, whose resume includes advising the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry and overseeing the Russia and Belarus programs at the National Democratic Institute lobby group.
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