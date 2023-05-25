Welcome To Proverbs Club.Good Judges Are Impartial.

Proverbs 24:23 (NIV).

23) These also are sayings of the wise:

To show partiality in judging is not good.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Verse 23, and the rest of the chapter,

are possibly not from King Solomon.

Judges must be fair-minded or recused.

