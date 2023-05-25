Welcome To Proverbs Club.Good Judges Are Impartial.
Proverbs 24:23 (NIV).
23) These also are sayings of the wise:
To show partiality in judging is not good.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Verse 23, and the rest of the chapter,
are possibly not from King Solomon.
Judges must be fair-minded or recused.
